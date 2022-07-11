Fabrizio Romano: Leicester City Midfielder Youri Tielemans Is On Manchester United's List As A Frenkie De Jong Alternative

Youri Tielemans is on Manchester United's list as an alternative to Frenkie De Jong, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford, it has been clear that the club are keen on signing Barcelona midfielder De Jong. Despite his clear wish to stay with the Spanish giants, he may be forced to leave due to the club's financial difficulties.

However, this is not a given and lately the deal to bring him to England has seemed to stall somewhat. A total fee has been agreed according to reports, but the finer details are still to be worked out if rumours are to be believed.

Renowned transfer journalist Romano has claimed that if it does not go through as planned, Leicester midfielder Tielemans is another option in that position that The Red Devils would be keen on making a move for.

According to him (Via The United Stand's YouTube channel) United have been in contact with his agent since February. However, Arsenal are also said to be interested too.

The Belgian played 50 games in all competitions last season, scoring seven goals and making a further five assists from the center of the park.

