Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Leicester City Midfielder Youri Tielemans Is On Manchester United's List As A Frenkie De Jong Alternative

Youri Tielemans is on Manchester United's list as an alternative to Frenkie De Jong, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford, it has been clear that the club are keen on signing Barcelona midfielder De Jong. Despite his clear wish to stay with the Spanish giants, he may be forced to leave due to the club's financial difficulties.

However, this is not a given and lately the deal to bring him to England has seemed to stall somewhat. A total fee has been agreed according to reports, but the finer details are still to be worked out if rumours are to be believed.

Renowned transfer journalist Romano has claimed that if it does not go through as planned, Leicester midfielder Tielemans is another option in that position that The Red Devils would be keen on making a move for. 

According to him (Via The United Stand's YouTube channel) United have been in contact with his agent since February. However, Arsenal are also said to be interested too.

The Belgian played 50 games in all competitions last season, scoring seven goals and making a further five assists from the center of the park.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Tielemans
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Leicester City Midfielder Youri Tielemans Is On Manchester United's List As A Frenkie De Jong Alternative

By Rhys James15 seconds ago
rashford
News

Watch: Jadon Sancho And Marcus Rashford Link Up To Score Great Goal In Pre-Season Training

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Is In His Manchester United Plans Next Season

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Thomas Strakosha
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Miss Out On Rumoured Transfer Target To Brentford

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Confirms Harry Maguire's Fate As Manchester United Captain

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Quotes

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Is 'Not For Sale'

By Rhys James4 hours ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Stance On Signing A Defensive Midfielder Revealed Amid Lisandro Martinez Links

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Match Day

Manchester United vs Liverpool Pre-Season Friendly - Bangkok - All The Details - Kick-Off Time, Squads, Where To Watch / Live Stream

By Saul Escudero7 hours ago