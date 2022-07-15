Fabrizio Romano: Lisandro Martinez To Manchester United Here We Go | Erik Ten Hag Secures Ajax Defender

Fabrizio Romano has said his three famous words to the delight of Manchester United supporters worldwide as Lisandro Martinez is set to join the club following a ‘here we go’ from the Italian journalist.

United fans have been eagerly waiting for the conclusion to this transfer saga with many weeks of negotiations with Ajax now finally accepting the proposal from the Red Devils to sign the player.

Martinez has been a force behind his exit this summer and since finding out about United’s interest has wanted to leave Ajax to join United in a dream move to the Premier League.

IMAGO / ANP

Romano took to Twitter on Friday morning to announce the news with his trademark, here we go, saying;

“Lisandro Martínez to Manchester United, here we go! Full agreement in place between Man United and Ajax for package up to €55m. Lisandro will sign until 2027, documents now approved.

Deal done - meeting in Amsterday on Wednesday was the key step. Ten Hag, big factor.”

United will have probably paid a little more for Martinez than they would have liked to, however, Ten Hag is a big admirer of the player from his time at Ajax and had pushed the board to acquire his services.

United are now hopeful that Martinez can complete the formalities of a medical process and be announced as a player before flying to Australia to join the squad on tour.

