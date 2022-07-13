Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Lisandro Martinez To Manchester United Is Imminent | Deal Could Be Completed On Thursday

Fabrizio Romano has been providing a number of updates on the Lisandro Martinez saga in the past few days with Manchester United fans waiting to find out when the saga could be closing.

Martinez has had offers from both United and Arsenal, however the player is said to have rejected Arsenal to focus on joining United.

United will have been the more attractive offer for the player due to the past relationship with Erik Ten Hag from their time at Ajax.

Ajax have asked for a certain fee from United after they rejected the first offer from the Red Devils some days ago.

Martinez

Martinez has been pushing for a move to the Premier League and had encouraged Ajax to sit down and listen to the offer from United, which they have in the last hours.

According to a new update from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, a deal is imminent after a day of positive talks.

"Lisandro Martínez to Manchester United, it’s imminent! Board mission in Amsterdam revealed yesterday is described as “positive, successful

Long meeting with Ajax, agreement close for more than €50m. Final talks tomorrow: Man Utd hope to seal the deal in 24/48h."

Former United goalkeeper and Ajax board member, Edwin Van Der Sar is said to be one of the people that pointed the deal in the right direction during talks.

