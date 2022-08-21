Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United And Ajax Considering Move For Benfica Star

Manchester United and AFC Ajax are both considering a move for a player from Benfica, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have four signings confirmed as things stand, including the transfer of Real Madrid's Casemiro - which is subject to a medical. The other players brought in are Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

As the end of the window draws near, though, there are still holes in the squad that need to be filled and frustration is growing among fans. One thing that still needs addressing is the goalkeeper situation.

With previous backup Dean Henderson on loan at Nottingham Forest, Tom Heaton and David De Gea are the only two senior goalkeepers in the squad.

Some reports even suggest that boss Erik Ten Hag has doubts about De Gea's suitability for the system and is looking for competition for the Spaniard.

Odysseas Vlachodīmos IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Renowned transfer journalist Romano has said that Odysseas Vlachodīmos from Benfica is one of four 'keepers on United's shortlist of candidates. He is a starter for the Portuguese side.

Ten Hag's old club Ajax are also said to be interested. It is said that a deal will depend on the transfer budget. so it can be assumed that the money spent in the next week or so could influence whether or not it happens.

