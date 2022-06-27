Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United and Barcelona Hold New Direct Contact As Frenkie De Jong Deal Gets Closer

Manchester United have reportedly had new direct contact with Barcelona on Monday as the two clubs get closer on agreeing a deal for United priority target, Frenkie De Jong according to Fabrizio Romano.

United and Barcelona have been in official talks and direct contact over the transfer of De Jong and have now held new contact over the fee for the deal.

United have been pushing to complete the deal to be able to get Erik Ten Hag his top priority target in the summer transfer window.

De Jong would be come a key part of Ten Hag's new look United team ahead of a busy summer rebuild.

The Dutch midfielder is open to a move to Old Trafford to reunite with Ten Hag after feeling pushed away by Barcelona.

The Spanish club are having to make a number of tough decisions to protect their financial situation in accordance with FFP rules.

According to a new reported provided by transfer specialist, Romano;

"Manchester United had a new direct contact today for Frenkie de Jong deal.

After €65m new verbal bid, Barça ask for €85/86m fee. The agreement is finally getting closer as clubs are in talks about add-ons to reach €85m full package. Work in progress between clubs."

