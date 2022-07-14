Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United And Barcelona Reach Full Agreement For Frenkie De Jong

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United and Barcelona have now reached a full agreement for Frenkie De Jong however the deal will not be completed until the player decides on his future.

De Jong has been the subject of many weeks worth of discussions between United and Barca as the clubs looked to find a resolve over the financial sides to the deal.

The clubs have held serious negotiations in the past days to find a confirmed structure for the payment of the deal with a certain fee to be paid up front and the rest following in add ons.

However, despite this work being done by the clubs to finally find the final resolve on a number of parts to the deal, it’s far from completed as it stands.

United will now have to wait for the decision of the player who is currently reluctant to leave Barcelona due to his love for the club as well as deferred wages that need to be paid to the player.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to confirm the developments over a full agreement on Thursday

“Manchester United have reached full agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, after further talks. Package worth €85m. Fee guaranteed around €75m plus add-ons.

Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved - as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona.”

