Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Complete Alex Telles Move To Sevilla

Manchester United have completed a deal that will take Alex Telles to Sevilla, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There have already been a high number of departures from Old Trafford this summer and the Brazilian looks set to be the latest to leave the club.

Although players have left, they have mostly been in the midfield department and the defensive unit of the squad is still very full. ESPN has reported most recently that as many as six different defenders at United are for sale at the moment.

Especially with the arrival of Tyrell Malacia, Telles has been made somewhat surplus to requirements as it stands. The defender played at center-back and midfield throughout the pre-season tour - only being used in his actual position of left-back for the final game against Rayo Vallecano, where positional peers Malacia and Luke Shaw were not in the squad.

According to renowned transfer journalist Romano, The Red Devils have reached an agreement to take the 29-year-old to Sevilla. This will be a loan deal with no obligation to buy, lasting until 2023, according to the report, and contracts are being prepared to get signed this week.

Telles signed for United in the summer transfer window of 2020, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He played a total of 50 competitive games for the club; scoring one goal and making eight assists.

