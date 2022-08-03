Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Complete Alex Telles Move To Sevilla

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United have completed a deal that will take Alex Telles to Sevilla, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There have already been a high number of departures from Old Trafford this summer and the Brazilian looks set to be the latest to leave the club. 

Although players have left, they have mostly been in the midfield department and the defensive unit of the squad is still very full. ESPN has reported most recently that as many as six different defenders at United are for sale at the moment.

Especially with the arrival of Tyrell Malacia, Telles has been made somewhat surplus to requirements as it stands. The defender played at center-back and midfield throughout the pre-season tour - only being used in his actual position of left-back for the final game against Rayo Vallecano, where positional peers Malacia and Luke Shaw were not in the squad.

According to renowned transfer journalist Romano, The Red Devils have reached an agreement to take the 29-year-old to Sevilla. This will be a loan deal with no obligation to buy, lasting until 2023, according to the report, and contracts are being prepared to get signed this week.

Telles signed for United in the summer transfer window of 2020, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He played a total of 50 competitive games for the club; scoring one goal and making eight assists.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Telles Vallecano
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Complete Alex Telles Move To Sevilla

By Rhys James1 minute ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Six Defenders Could Leave Manchester United This Summer Including Aaron Wan-Bissaka And Alex Telles

By Rhys James36 minutes ago
Frenkie De Jong pre-season
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Enter Into Talks For Manchester United Target

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago
Manchester United Women's
News

Manchester United Set to Appoint Another Director of Football

By Seth Dooley6 hours ago
Telles Vallecano
Transfers

Report: Bournemouth Interested In Manchester United Trio

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Transfers

Cristiano Ronaldo Disappointed By Lack Of Interest From Other Clubs

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Dest
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Sesko
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Pushing To Sign Benjamin Sesko

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago