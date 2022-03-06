Skip to main content
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Agree Deal to Sign England u18 Starlet

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign an England under-18 midfielder from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The player, Toby Collyer, is highly rated and has captained England's u16 and u17 sides.

The Italian transfer journalist has confirmed the deal on Twitter:

The 18 year-old has a fantastic reputation as mentioned - but has not played much for Brighton in the u18 Premier League this season.

Last year he received 22 appearances in the competition, which is a huge difference to this years one.

It could be assumed that The Seagulls knew he would be moving to another club, so decided to leave him out for that reason.

Manchester United's head of youth development Justin Cochrane may have had some hand in this, with previous experience in working with Collyer. 

The midfielder made his England u16 debut in 2019 against Denmark. Cochrane was the man who gave him that chance three years ago.

