Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Defender To Leave Club

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will be leaving the club in the ongoing transfer window for French side Olympique Marseille, according to a report.

Bailly joined the Old Trafford club 6 years ago, in 2016, from La Liga outfit Villarreal, to become then United manager Jose Mourinho's first signing at the club.

Although his time in Manchester United has been marred by his frequent injuries, he has been part of the United team which won the League Cup and the Europa League in 2017, as well as the Community Shield in 2016.

Injuries sidelined him and kept him out of action in recent years, making him fall down the pecking order after defenders Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were signed in recent years.

And his time with the Premier League giants might have finally come to an end, according to a report from a journalist.

According to the highly reliable Fabrizio Romano, the Ivory Coast international's move to the Ligue 1 oufit is all but done.

As per his info, he will be at Carrington training ground on Tuesday to say his goodbyes to his teammates before leaving for Marseille.

Romano also added that the deal is a loan with an obligation to buy if OM qualifies for the Champions League next season.

