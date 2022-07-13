Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Make Huge Development In Signing Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have made a significant development in the signing of Lisandro Martinez, if Fabrizio Romano's report is to be believed.

The defender, who can also play in central midfield, has been linked heavily with United since the arrival of his former boss Erik Ten Hag - and they could yet work together again next season

Martinez

Although Arsenal have been linked with the 24 year old too, it seems United are the ones in pole position to complete the transfer and The Telegraph said on Wednesday morning that he prefers a move to Old Trafford.

Since, renowned transfer journalist Romano has confirmed that Ajax are now "Open" to selling the player, despite previously rejecting a bid of 50million Euros including add-ons, allegedly.

Additionally, he reported that United have agreed personal terms with the Argentinian, which is a big step towards making a deal happen. Officials from the club are said to be in Amsterdam currently to meet with representatives from Ajax regarding completing the deal.

Martinez was an important player under Ten Hag last season - being relied upon on a regular basis. He made 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and even making a total of four assists as his side were crowned Eredivisie Champions.

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Make Huge Development In Signing Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez

By Rhys James

