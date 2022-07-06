Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Midfielder Andreas Pereira To Complete Medical With Premier League Club

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira will have a medical with a Premier League club tomorrow, according to Fabrizio Romano.

A whole host of Red Devils midfield stars have already left this summer including stars Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, and the 26 year old looks to be the next name on the list to depart the club.

After spending last season on loan with Brazilian team Flamengo, Pereira has allegedly agreed a deal to join Fulham, which was also reported yesterday.

According to renowned transfer journalist Romano, the deal will go through and the player will sign with the club until June 2026, with an option to extend for a further year and a medical in London scheduled for tomorrow.

In terms of the transfer fee, Romano says United will receive an initial total of £10million, plus £3million in add ons, with the paperwork already all done.

Andreas played a total of 75 games for the club, while scoring four goals and providing a further five assists in the process.

