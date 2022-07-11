Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Miss Out On Rumoured Transfer Target To Brentford

Manchester United have missed out on a rumoured transfer target to Brentford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The club have been chasing targets in a number of positions this summer, and although positions such as midfield and defence have seemingly been prioritised, the goalkeeper department is another area that the squad needs to add to.

With the departure of Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest already confirmed and Lee Grant's retirement, a new backup for first choice 'keeper David De Gea is needed. Although former England international Tom Heaton can play the role, there are no other senior players in the position at the club excluding the two.

Thomas Strakosha is one who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with the club previously said to have spoken to his representatives about a transfer. He is available this summer as a free agent, after his contract with Serie A team Lazio expired.

Renowned transfer journalist Romano has now confirmed that the Greek will move to the Premier League, but it will be to Brentford. According to the report, the deal is agreed and medical tests are ongoing.

Strakosha made 31 appearances in all competitions as often a first choice player last season, keeping 11 clean sheets in the process. United will have to look elsewhere for a player to backup De Gea next season. 

