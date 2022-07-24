Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Monitoring RB Salzburg Striker

Manchester United are monitoring RB Salzburg's talented striker Benjamin Šeško, according to the highly reliable Fabrizio Romano.

The young forward's name has been making rounds in the media a number of times for the last couple of days, linking him to several top club in Europe, and today, United are the latest addition to the list of teams rumoured to be interested in him.

The 19-year-old player joined the Austrian top-flight side in 2019 and has caught the eyes with his performances. He was the second-highest goalscorer in the Austrian second tier in the 2020-21 season, playing on loan for Salzburg's feeder club FC Liefering.

He has been mentioned in the media about a possible departure from his current club this summer, and the 20-times English league champions have come into the frame now.

According to the information shared by Fabrizio Romano on twitter, United are well informed on the Slovenian youth international, and the Red Devils are said to be aware of the target man.

Šeško, who made his senior international debut for Slovenia in the summer of 2021, scored his first goal for his country on October 8, 2021, in a FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualification match against Malta, thereby becoming becoming Slovenia's youngest ever goalscorer at the age of 18 years, 4 months and 8 days.

According to Romano, he's considered 'really talented', and is one of the players monitored by the Premier League outfit, but he also goes on to claim that talks are not in an advanced stage and that nothing is 'imminent' about a potential deal.

The Italian journalist also mentions fellow Premier League rivals Newcastle United to be aware of the situation regarding the Slovenian forward.

