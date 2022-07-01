Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Preparing Bid For Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United are now reportedly preparing a bid for sought after Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez following the completion of the Tyrell Malacia, reports transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Martinez is admired highly by Erik Ten Hag and is said to be very high up on his list of targets during this summer transfer window according to the new update.

The Argentine is a versatile player with the ability of playing a range of positions which effectively fits the bill for a Ten Hag type of signing considering his place in his Ajax title winning side.

Martinez is also attracting interest from Arsenal who are still said to be firmly in the race to sign the player and won’t back out of their pursuit despite United’s interest.

United have wrapped up the signing of Malacia from Feyenoord and are now moving on to their next target in Martinez whilst also still working on the signing of Frenkie De Jong.

The Red Devils had been linked to Martinez for a number of weeks before the increased interest that has been reported on July 1st.

Now, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that United are preparing a bid to sign Martinez from Ajax, stating;

“Manchester United are preparing a bid for Lisandro Martínez. He’s very high in Erik ten Hag’s list, race open with Arsenal that have no intention to give up.

Once Malacia deal will be signed and official, Man Utd will be on it - while Arsenal are still pushing.”

