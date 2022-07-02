Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Pushing To Agree Personal Terms With Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United are now set to move onto their next summer transfer target with a move for Lisandro Martinez from Ajax as Erik Ten Hag looks to rebuild his defensive line, according to Fabrizio Romano.

United have already hijacked a transfer deal this summer by successfully signing Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord despite the full back being set for a move to Lyon.

Martinez has been subject to a number of bids from United’s Premier League rivals Arsenal however his current club, Ajax are said to have rejected the bids so far.

Arsenal however are not set to give up in the pursuit for the player as they also look for defensive reinforcements this summer.

A key factor in the move will be United’s new boss, Ten Hag who is familiar with Martinez from his time at Ajax and is said to be the one spearheading the move.

Ten Hag would be keen to reunite with Martinez at Old Trafford and United have already sent an official proposal to Ajax for the player.

Romano provided an update on the situation so far, stating;

“Manchester United official proposal for Lisandro Martínez, better than Arsenal’s one but not enough yet. AFC are still there.

Man United also pushing to agree on personal terms with Lisandro - ten Hag, key factor.”

Lisandro will ask Ajax to leave, as he wants PL move.”

