Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Pushing To Sign Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United are now in a key phase of their pursuit to sign Benjamin Sesko and are now reportedly said to be pushing for the player, reports the ever reliable Fabrizio Romano. 

Sesko is a name that has emerged in recent weeks and is a player that United hold a solid interest in and are working on a possible deal to sign the player. 

However, United are not the only club looking at possibly signing the player with other clubs around Europe looking to possibly poach the signature of the talented striker. 

The striker has made a strong name for himself at RB Salzburg and has rightfully attracted a big number of interest from football clubs across the continent. 

sesko celebrating

United have held a number of contacts with the players agents ahead of a possible move for the player however the club do not want to part ways with the player at this current moment. 

However, according to a new report from Fabrizio Romano;

“Manchester United are working on signing Benjamin Šeško and are now PUSHING for him. United had more than one direct meeting with his agents. There are also other clubs keen on signing Šeško. This week will be really important for his final decision.”

“Man United are well informed on Benjamin Sesko situation. Had MORE than one direct meeting with agents.”

