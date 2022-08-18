Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Sending Official Bid For Casemiro To Real Madrid Tonight

Fabrizio Romano has spoken out about the latest situation regarding the deal to bring Casemiro to Manchester United from Real Madrid with the official bid from United expected to be sent and accepted by Real Madrid in the next hours.

United have set their sights on their newest signing, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is now closing in on a deal to join Manchester United this summer.

United want to close a deal and be able to register the player on Friday as they look to start Casemiro against Liverpool on Monday.

A deal is expected to be worth around €60million with add ons and the player is edging much closer to a move tonight.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Casemiro will add a new dynamic for United in the midfield positions allowing other players such as Fred to be able to play to a better suited role.

Casemiro will come in as United’s new anchor and holding midfielder - something Erik Ten Hag is said to want as a priority.

According to the latest from transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano;

“Manchester United will send official bid for Casemiro tonight in order to close the deal on Friday. €60m fee, €10m add-ons - so Real Madrid are expected to accept in the next hours.

Man Utd offering contract valid until June 2026 plus option for further season.”

