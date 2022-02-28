Skip to main content
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Signing Harry Kane or Erling Haaland is 'Very Complicated'

Fabrizio Romano has gave his information regarding strikers Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Via The United Stand YouTube Channel, the transfer journalist gave a damning verdict on the two, who many United fans see as dream signings. 

In the video, he said it would be "Very complicated" to sign the either of the duo. 

Romano spoke more in depth on Haaland, and confirmed that there has not even been any contact between the club and the Norwegian star - with Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid the three clubs pushing to sign him.

Haaland

Romano did however say that the club will 100% sign a young striker this summer. But, they are still deciding the kind of striker they want to play that role.

With uncertainty regarding the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and with Mason Greenwood suspended - it seems certain the club will have to dip into the market for such a player in the coming transfer window.

