Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United To Hold New Contacts For Ajax Winger Antony | €80million Fee

Manchester United are reportedly set to hold new contacts over a move for Ajax winger Antony soon as United look to bolster attacking options this season, according to a new update from Fabrizio Romano.

United are preparing to hold new contacts over the possible transfer of Antony this summer according to Romano.

United will be looking to add attacking threat this summer with a former player of Erik Ten Hag's in Antony being the new rumoured go to target.

Antony has been outlined as a top target for Ten Hag since losing out on Darwin Nunez and work is said to have started in an attempt to sign the winger this summer.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

The Brazilian has expressed the fact that he is open to a move to Old Trafford to reunite with his former manager this summer.

Antony was a key player in Ten Hag's Ajax squad last season and it is known that the Dutchman would be open to establishing a reunion.

In an update provided by Romano, the transfer specialist said;

"New contacts will take place soon for Antony. Player’s camp wants Ajax to consider potential proposals already this summer. Ajax insist they want €80m but he is a player that is considered a top name in a list for Manchester United."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon