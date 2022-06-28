Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Trying To Hijack Tyrell Malacia To Lyon Deal

Fabrizio Romano has issued an exclusive breaking news statement in which he confirms that Manchester United are attempting to hijack a deal to sign Tyrell Malacia despite a full verbal agreement with Lyon.

Lyon had reportedly agreed a full verbal agreement with Dutch side Feyenoord for the transfer of Malacia however it seems as though United have jumped onto the deal at the ‘11th hour’.

The full back is reportedly a player that Erik Ten Hag likes and United have already been linked to the player in the window so far.

Despite the deal seemingly being close with Lyon, Romano is now stating that United are attempting to hijack the deal as soon as possible.

According to the statement posted on Twitter by Romano, he says;

“Manchester United are trying to hijack Tyrell Malacia deal! After full verbal agreement with OL, Man Utd jumped into it before it was signed.

Talks with Feyenoord to reach an agreement, Dutch sources confirm.

Detail: Malacia has same agents as Frenkie de Jong.”

United should have no problem in agreeing terms with the player as Malacia shares the same agent as Frenkie De Jong who United have been in regular contact with.

United are even now reportedly in talks to reach an agreement with the players club, Feyenoord.

