Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Will Definitely Try To Sign Jude Bellingham

Manchester United will be set to go head to head with European giants next summer. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed they will ‘definitely’ try to sign Jude Bellingham next summer.

Bellingham will be one of, if not the most sought after player next summer. United alongside the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid all want to sign him.

The midfielder has set the Bundesliga alight since joining Borussia Dortmund. Top quality performances both domestically and in European competitions have interested a number of clubs.

The Englishman was heavily linked to Liverpool in the summer. However a number of clubs are still interested and in the race for the player.

IMAGO / PA Images

Bellingham however won’t be cheap. Some price tags around the £100-£130m mark have been sounded out.

Fabrizio Romano has today spoken about United’s pursuit of the player once again. The Red Devils will reportedly ‘definitely’ try to sign the midfielder.

Speaking on The United Stand YouTube channel, Romano said;

“Manchester United will definitely try to sign Jude Bellingham next summer, and will have talks with the player's side. However with interest from other big clubs it's a difficult one to do.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon