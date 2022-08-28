Fabrizio Romano: Martin Dubravka Pushing To Join Manchester United

Manchester United are keen to add another goalkeeper to their ranks this summer.

United have outlined Newcastle United goalkeeper, Martin Dubravka as their top option to sign as a second choice keeper this summer.

The Red Devils had looked at Frankfurt goalkeeper, Kevin Trapp previously, however the German club had demanded a fee which United were unwilling to pay.

United have already spoken to Dubravka and now the player is reportedly pushing for the move to Old Trafford.

IMAGO / Focus Images

United are said to be working on a deal to sign Dubravka which would see the goalkeeper join on loan.

Newcastle, however, are pushing for United to either purchase the player on a permanent basis or add an obligation to buy to the deal.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the player is ‘doing an Antony’, also known as pushing for Newcastle to allow him to leave.

“Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan. The player is "doing an Antony", ie, pushing to get this deal done with Newcastle.”

United would prefer to use the standard loan procedure to sign the player.

However Newcastle currently seen reluctant to allow the player to leave if a purchase option is not included.

