Fabrizio Romano: Martin Dubravka To Manchester United Here We Go

Manchester United will sign Newcastle United goalkeeper, Martin Dubravka.

The goalkeeper will join United as a second choice to David De Gea but will fight for a place as the first choice in the squad.

Dubravka has been keen on the move since finding out about United’s interest and has pushed for a move from Newcastle.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the deal is set to be completed by saying ‘here we go’.

Erik Ten Hag has been keen to add another goalkeeper to his squad since his arrival.

United allowed Dean Henderson to leave on loan as he joined Nottingham Forest.

Dubravka will provide good depth in the position and will be seen as a welcome addition.

The deal will see the keeper arrive on loan with an option to buy the player for £5million.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the agreement has been reached and the deal is done.

The player will travel to Manchester as early as tonight.

“Manchester United are set to sign Martin Dúbravka, here we go! Full agreement reached, loan deal with buy option £5m not mandatory. It’s agreed with Newcastle and player side.

Dúbravka will travel tonight, medical on Tuesday.

Antony and new 2d goalkeeper coming.”

