Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Negotiations In Progress Between Manchester United, Casemiro And Real Madrid

According to recent reports, negotiations are finally ongoing between Manchester United and Real Madrid for the transfer of Midfielder Casemiro.

Following the bad start in the Premier League with two defeats so far this season plus the anger from the fanbase and former players' pressure to take action immediately.

The Old Trafford side has decided to go aggressively into the transfer market before the window closes.

Casemiro

It was claimed that Manchester United will go out to bring five new players before the end of the summer window.

The Red Devils will try to sign a new Striker, a holding Midfielder, a Right-back and a back up Goalkeeper.

At the moment the hottest potential signing is Real Madrid's Midfielder Casemiro, since yesterday his name has made great noise.

According to a report from reliable Journalist Fabrizio Romano via Twitter: Negotiations are now in progress on both player and clubs, with Manchester United.

The talks will continue on Friday to make the final decision.

The Red Devils have offered Casemiro a longer contract than current one, with huge salary, but definitely not double.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Casemiro
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Negotiations In Progress Between Manchester United, Casemiro And Real Madrid

By Saul Escudero
Casemiro
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Will Not Double Casemiro's Real Madrid Salary

By Seth Dooley
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Erik Ten Hag's Side Could Get Relegated

By Rhys James
Casemiro Luis Diaz
Transfers

Bringing Greatness Back To Manchester United - A Challenge For Real Madrid Midfielder Casemiro

By Saul Escudero
Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer
Quotes

'I've Not Seen Any Ownership Give Up Because Of The Fans' - Ex-Manchester United Star On The Glazers

By Rhys James
Casemiro
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Target Replacement For Manchester United-Bound Casemiro

By Seth Dooley
Casemiro Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Believes Their Star Midfielder Casemiro Has Decided To Leave For Manchester United

By Saul Escudero
Glazers Out
Quotes

Former Manchester United Player Says Fans Need To Support The Team Against Liverpool

By Alex Wallace