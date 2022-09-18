Fabrizio Romano On Manchester United's Striker Search

Manchester United boss, Erik Ten Hag has had his say on what he will be during the international break.

The Dutchman has stated that he will be holding meetings with the club's hierarchy about the January transfer window.

United did look at signing a striker in the summer transfer window, however with Cristiano Ronaldo staying put, they focused on other positions.

Ten Hag will reportedly be given a decent sum of cash in the summer window and could use a good amount of that budget to sign a striker.

IMAGO / PA Images

Transfer specialist and well known Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has had his say on whether he thinks United will pursue a striker in January.

Romano says it isn't easy to predict what will happen in January at such an early stage, however, speaking to CaughtOffisde, in full he said;

"It’s not easy to predict things at this stage, it's absolutely too early, the summer market just closed. We need to wait at least until the World Cup when top clubs will decide their January strategy.”

"Striker for sure is a position that Man United will watch in 2023 but depends on the opportunities, so it has to be checked in the next two or three months or maybe in the summer."

It sounds like United want to be careful and patient in their search for a new man to lead the line, a sensible approach to a key position.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon