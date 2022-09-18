Skip to main content
Fabrizio Romano On Manchester United's Striker Search

IMAGO / Xinhua

Fabrizio Romano On Manchester United's Striker Search

Fabrizio Romano has had his say on whether Manchester United will pursue a striker in the January window.

Manchester United boss, Erik Ten Hag has had his say on what he will be during the international break.

The Dutchman has stated that he will be holding meetings with the club's hierarchy about the January transfer window.

United did look at signing a striker in the summer transfer window, however with Cristiano Ronaldo staying put, they focused on other positions.

Ten Hag will reportedly be given a decent sum of cash in the summer window and could use a good amount of that budget to sign a striker.

Erik ten Hag vs Liverpool

Transfer specialist and well known Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has had his say on whether he thinks United will pursue a striker in January.

Romano says it isn't easy to predict what will happen in January at such an early stage, however, speaking to CaughtOffisde, in full he said;

"It’s not easy to predict things at this stage, it's absolutely too early, the summer market just closed. We need to wait at least until the World Cup when top clubs will decide their January strategy.”

"Striker for sure is a position that Man United will watch in 2023 but depends on the opportunities, so it has to be checked in the next two or three months or maybe in the summer."

It sounds like United want to be careful and patient in their search for a new man to lead the line, a sensible approach to a key position.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag Southampton
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano On Manchester United's Striker Search

By Alex Wallace
Iqbal
News

Manchester United Youngster Zidane Iqbal Left Out Of Iraq Squad To Train With Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford goal Palace
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid In For Manchester United Forward Marcus Rashford

By Rhys James
Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal Brentford
Transfers

Manchester United & Liverpool Looking At Signing Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri

By Alex Wallace
Donny Van De Beek
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Donny Van De Beek Rumours

By Alex Wallace
Lisandro Martinez
Quotes

Cristian Romero Praises Manchester United Player As 'Best In The Premier League'

By Rhys James
Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund Manchester City Etihad Stadium UEFA Champions League
Transfers

Manchester United To Battle Real Madrid & Liverpool For €100million Star

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag vs Liverpool
News

What Manchester United Will Do During International Break

By Alex Wallace