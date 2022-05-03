Fabrizio Romano Thinks Pau Torres Will Leave Villarreal This Summer With Manchester United, City and Chelsea Interested

Fabrizio Romano has indicated that he thinks that Pau Torres could leave Villarreal this summer with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea interested in the defender.

Romano has been speaking about United on his latest episode of his 'here we go' podcast.

Torres has been a name linked with United for a number of windows with the Red Devils set to reignite their interest this summer.

United are a name amongst a number of other clubs that are said to be looking at the Spanish international.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Romano, "I feel that Pau Torres will leave Villarreal this summer, Release clause 55-60 million - Manchester United are interested, Manchester City scouting him & Chelsea following him.”

Torres had been linked with a move to United last summer but the club ended up signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid instead.

Torres is now being watched by the likes of City and Chelsea meaning that United will have to fend off harsh competition to sign the central defender.

