Fabrizio Romano Provides Encouraging Update on Manchester United's Pursuit Of Antony

Fabrizio Romano has provided an encouraging update on Manchester United's pursuit of Ajax forward Antony.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in a forward before the end of the transfer window and the Ajax winger seems to be the one on the top of the list.

Especially because United manager Erik Ten Hag has worked with the star before, it looks as though the club are determined to get their man.

United had a bid rejected if previous reports are to be believed, but renowned transfer journalist Romano has said that despite a new bid not being officially placed yet, all parties involved are expecting Ten Hag's side to go in with a new offer soon.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

It is said that the player himself is insistent on his position - he wants the transfer to happen and personal terms have been agreed for a week.

Authors Verdict

I like the idea of signing Antony but the prices (Upwards of £70m) that are being talked about are ridiculous. He is a good player who would add to the squad's quality and depth but there are other gettable players out there who would do the same for much less.

Still, the signing would be a good one if you take away the transfer fee and it would be another step toward the manager's vision.

