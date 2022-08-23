Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Provides Encouraging Update on Manchester United's Pursuit Of Antony

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Fabrizio Romano has provided an encouraging update on Manchester United's pursuit of Ajax forward Antony.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in a forward before the end of the transfer window and the Ajax winger seems to be the one on the top of the list.

Especially because United manager Erik Ten Hag has worked with the star before, it looks as though the club are determined to get their man.

United had a bid rejected if previous reports are to be believed, but renowned transfer journalist Romano has said that despite a new bid not being officially placed yet, all parties involved are expecting Ten Hag's side to go in with a new offer soon.

Antony

It is said that the player himself is insistent on his position - he wants the transfer to happen and personal terms have been agreed for a week. 

Authors Verdict

I like the idea of signing Antony but the prices (Upwards of £70m) that are being talked about are ridiculous. He is a good player who would add to the squad's quality and depth but there are other gettable players out there who would do the same for much less.

Still, the signing would be a good one if you take away the transfer fee and it would be another step toward the manager's vision.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Lisandro Martinez
Media

Lisandro Martinez Voted As Man Of The Match By Manchester United Fans

By Saul Escudero
Antony
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Provides Encouraging Update on Manchester United's Pursuit Of Antony

By Rhys James
Jadon Sancho at Manchester United vs Liverpool
Match Day

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Player Ratings

By Alex Wallace
Glazers Out
News

Revealed: What Are The Odds That The Glazers Will Sell Manchester United Soon?

By Rhys James
Neville
Articles

Watch: Gary Neville's Hilarious Reactions During Manchester United Vs. Liverpool

By Rhys James
Roy Keane
Match Day

WATCH: Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo Interact With Roy Keane

By Seth Dooley
Bruno Fernandes & Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo Future

By Seth Dooley
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Defender To Leave Club

By Soumyajit Roy