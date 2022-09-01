Fabrizio Romano Provides Memphis Depay Update Amid Manchester United Links
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Barcelona attacker, Memphis Depay amid links with a return to Manchester United.
United have been linked with a re signing of Depay this summer, however a move for the Dutchman is not seen as close at this moment.
Depay has been linked with a number of clubs this summer and was close to moving to Juventus this summer.
However, Depay has remained at Barcelona so far but a deadline day exit is not ruled out.
Many United fans would be keen to see Depay join the club this summer, however it's unclear whether a deal can happen.
The player is known to be ready to terminate his deal at Barcelona if a suitable club offers him a contract.
United are a name that has been floating around the player with around 7 hours of the transfer window left.
Fabrizio has provided an update on the player as he has tweeted;
"No advanced talks with Chelsea, as of now - focus on Aubameyang
Memphis closer to staying than leaving but it’s still a long day
Termination of contract ready but only in case Depay will agree with another club, otherwise it won’t happen."
