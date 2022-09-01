Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Provides Memphis Depay Update Amid Manchester United Links

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Barcelona's Memphis Depay amid Manchester United links.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Barcelona attacker, Memphis Depay amid links with a return to Manchester United.

United have been linked with a re signing of Depay this summer, however a move for the Dutchman is not seen as close at this moment.

Depay has been linked with a number of clubs this summer and was close to moving to Juventus this summer.

However, Depay has remained at Barcelona so far but a deadline day exit is not ruled out.

Memphis Depay

Many United fans would be keen to see Depay join the club this summer, however it's unclear whether a deal can happen.

The player is known to be ready to terminate his deal at Barcelona if a suitable club offers him a contract.

United are a name that has been floating around the player with around 7 hours of the transfer window left.

Fabrizio has provided an update on the player as he has tweeted;

"No advanced talks with Chelsea, as of now - focus on Aubameyang

Memphis closer to staying than leaving but it’s still a long day

Termination of contract ready but only in case Depay will agree with another club, otherwise it won’t happen."

