Fabrizio Romano Provides Update About Manchester United Transfer Target

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the links between Manchester United and Benjamin Sesko

The highly reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has provided an update on the future of RB Salzburg forward and the rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United.

The 19-year-old striker is in hot demand in the transfer market right now, after dazzling with his performances in the Salzburg colours last season.

Many clubs across Europe are interested in acquiring his services, including the 13-times Premier League champions. New manager Erik ten Hag reportedly wants some addition to his squad in the attacking department ahead of his first season in charge of the Red Devils.

Earlier on Friday, a report from the Manchester Evening News claimed that the English giants' football director John Murtough met with the Slovenian's representative Elvis Basanovic in order to assess the parameters of a potential transfer this summer.

And now Fabrizio Romano too has provided an update on his future.

According to the Italian journalist (as cited by aggregator United Journal), Manchester United's interest in the player is concrete. He also claims that there has been direct contact about a possible transfer.

Sesko, who joined the Austrian top-flight outfit in 2019, has a contract at the club which runs until 2026, and Romano claims that Salzburg are looking to sell him only in the next summer, and not this year.

