Skip to main content
Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Donny Van De Beek Rumours

IMAGO / PA Images

Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Donny Van De Beek Rumours

Football journalist and transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the latest Donny Van De Beek rumours regarding an exit from Manchester United.

A new report had emerged just some days ago that had linked Donny Van De Beek to a possible exit from Manchester United.

The report had stated that Van De Beek could leave the club as early as January with Inter Milan being admirers of the midfielder.

The Dutchman has struggled for consistent minutes since arriving at United and a possible exit could be best for all parties.

However, transfer insider and top journalist, Fabrizio Romano has spoken on the rumours linking the player to Inter Milan, in particular.

Donny Van De Beek

The rumours only emerged some days ago but the Italian journalist has already been asked about the situation.

However, the early indications from Romano suggest that there is nothing 'concrete' in these early rumours.

When speaking on CaughtOffside, the transfer journalist said; "To be honest, I’ve never heard of this possibility, Inter currently have six midfielders so nothing going on.”

United could look to add another midfielder in January which could then pave the way for the Dutchman to leave the club.

Erik ten Hag Southampton

The lack of game time especially under Erik Ten Hag is one that leaves United fans wondering if there is a way back into the team for Van De Beek.

It does suggest in a way that if Van De Beek isn't going to get minutes then a move away would be beneficial for him, too.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Donny Van De Beek
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Donny Van De Beek Rumours

By Alex Wallace
Lisandro Martinez
Quotes

Cristian Romero Praises Manchester United Player As 'Best In The Premier League'

By Rhys James
Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund Manchester City Etihad Stadium UEFA Champions League
Transfers

Manchester United To Battle Real Madrid & Liverpool For €100million Star

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag vs Liverpool
News

What Manchester United Will Do During International Break

By Alex Wallace
Antony Rashford celebrating
Quotes

Dutch Manager Breaks The Silence On Erik Ten Hag's Success At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero
Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
Opinions

What Could Be Expected From Manchester United In The Upcoming Fixtures

By Saul Escudero
Tyrell Malacia
Media

Feyenoord Midfielder Praised His Former Colleague Manchester United Left-back Tyrell Malacia

By Saul Escudero
Christian Eriksen and Boubacar Soumare, Manchester United vs Leicester City, King Power Stadium
Quotes

Jadon Sancho Praises Christian Eriksen Quality For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace