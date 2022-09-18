Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Donny Van De Beek Rumours

A new report had emerged just some days ago that had linked Donny Van De Beek to a possible exit from Manchester United.

The report had stated that Van De Beek could leave the club as early as January with Inter Milan being admirers of the midfielder.

The Dutchman has struggled for consistent minutes since arriving at United and a possible exit could be best for all parties.

However, transfer insider and top journalist, Fabrizio Romano has spoken on the rumours linking the player to Inter Milan, in particular.

IMAGO / PA Images

The rumours only emerged some days ago but the Italian journalist has already been asked about the situation.

However, the early indications from Romano suggest that there is nothing 'concrete' in these early rumours.

When speaking on CaughtOffside, the transfer journalist said; "To be honest, I’ve never heard of this possibility, Inter currently have six midfielders so nothing going on.”

United could look to add another midfielder in January which could then pave the way for the Dutchman to leave the club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The lack of game time especially under Erik Ten Hag is one that leaves United fans wondering if there is a way back into the team for Van De Beek.

It does suggest in a way that if Van De Beek isn't going to get minutes then a move away would be beneficial for him, too.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon