Fabrizio Romano: RB Leipzig Closing In On Deal To Sign Manchester United Target Benjamin Sesko

RB Leipzig are closing in on a deal with RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The striker has been linked with a move away from Austrian club RB Salzburg this summer and The Red Devils are one of the main teams who have been rumoured to be interested in making a deal happen.

Especially with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo uncertain and Anthony Martial injured, Red Devils fans are desperate to see a player of his mould come in. Despite that, German club Leipzig look set to make the transfer happen instead. 

Renowned transfer journalist Romano has said that Salzburg were not agreeable to selling the 19-year-old this summer, but are happy to seal a deal for summer 2023 - with Sesko himself happy to stay for one more year, too. Allegedly, it could be done as soon as this week.

The Slovenian has played 36 games for his club, including six in the UEFA Champions League, although many of these are bench appearances. He has an impressive record despite this, scoring 10 goals and making a further seven assists in all competitions.

He has been praised for his Erling Haaland-like presence by some, becoming known for his pace and power up front - standing at six feet and three inches tall.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Sesko
Transfers

