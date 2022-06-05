Skip to main content
Fabrizio Romano Reports Departed Manchester United Midfielder Nemanja Matic Is Set To Join Roma

The veteran Serb's move to the Italian side is almost complete following officially leaving United this week.

As per international reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Matic is heading to Serie A as his free transfer to AS Roma is almost complete.

The 33-year-old came to the Red Devils in 2017 after a successful stretch at Chelsea winning the Premier League twice.

Since signing at Old Trafford five years ago, the midfielder has made 128 appearances for the club.

 The player announced in April that he would be leaving the club.

Speaking to the club media, the Serb said that, "it has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club."

At Roma, Matic will be reuniting with former boss Jose Mourinho for the third time in his career.

matic

Matic is not the only midfielder leaving this summer. His departure was followed by Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba, in an overhaul of the squad.

The moves are partially orchestrated by new manager Erik Ten Hag , who has his eyes on high-class replacements.

The former Ajax manager has his sights on his former captain and Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong.

Another target this summer is Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus ace Adrien Rabiot as Ten Hag looks to reshape his squad to challenge for Champions League football.

