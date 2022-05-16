Fabrizio Romano Reveals Details of Manchester United's Transfer Meeting At Amsterdam

Erik ten Hag met with John Murtough in Amsterdam to discuss various club-related matters ahead of a big transfer window for Manchester United.

The two were joined by former Newcastle and current Derby squad management advisor Steve McClaren and Erik ten Hag's Ajax assistant Mitchell van der Gaag.

The meeting happened before Ajax's final game in the Eredivisie against Vitesse. More details have emerged after the session took place in the Netherlands.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano's exclusive content for Caught Offside, there were talks of players already in the club, potential new signings, and contracts of existing personnel at the club. Coaching staff additions were also discussed in this secret meeting.

As per the same report, Fabrizio Romano states about three main players whose future needs to be decided soon before the window starts: "Manchester United want a decision from Ten Hag soon over Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and also Marcus Rashford"

Frenkie de Jong is high on Erik ten Hag's list although a deal could be difficult to be done subject to financial troubles at Barcelona: "Frenkie de Jong is certainly a name that has been discussed internally. It won’t be easy for United either because Barcelona want at least €80-85m to sell De Jong, Xavi will do everything to keep him but it will depend on the financial situation of the club."

