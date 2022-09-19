Fabrizio Romano Says If Manchester United Could Sign Denzel Dumfries

Skip to main content
Fabrizio Romano has spoken about the possible future transfer of Denzel Dumfries and has shared light on if Manchester United could sign the player.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about the future of Denzel Dumfries and whether Manchester United could possibly sign the right back. 

United and Chelsea were both linked to the possible signing of the right back in the summer, however neither clubs pursued the signing of the Dutch international. 

Dumfries is said to have kept his preference to stay at Inter Milan due to the upcoming FIFA World Cup and his chances of being selected in the Dutch national team. 

Many Dutch players turned down summer moves due to their chances of making the national team, following conversations with Louis Van Gaal. 

However, Fabrizio Romano has been asked about the possible future transfer of the Dutch right back. 

Romano has stated that the situation surrounding Dumfries is one that is still open and could be a topic of conversation for both the January and summer transfer window. 

The well known journalist once again referenced the interest in the summer from United and Chelsea, speaking on YouTube, Romano said;

“For [Denzel] Dumfries, I would keep the situation open - not just for January, but for next summer.”

“Both Manchester United and Chelsea were interested in Denzel Dumfries in the summer. They both received the same answer - the player was not 100% convinced on a move, because of the World Cup.”

