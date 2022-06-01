Fabrizio Romano Says Manchester United have an Intention to act Soon for Frenkie De Jong
Fabrizio Romano has provided Manchester United fans with an update on what the Red Devils could do next in their pursuit for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.
United are still very much in the pursuit to attempt to sign Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona this summer
United are now said to be in talks with the Spanish club over a possible move for the midfielder this summer.
Romano has stated that the clubs are in contact and that Barcelona are waiting on the first official bid from United.
One obstacle still said to be in United's way surrounding the transfer is De Jong's current unwillingness to want to join United despite speaking to Erik Ten Hag.
De Jong still needs to be convinced to join United this summer with the lack of UEFA Champions League football next season being a key factor.
However Romano has stated that "Manchester United have intention to act soon for de Jong."
United will continue to attempt to sign De Jong whilst also working on other targets.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon