Fabrizio Romano Says Manchester United have an Intention to act Soon for Frenkie De Jong

Fabrizio Romano has provided Manchester United fans with an update on what the Red Devils could do next in their pursuit for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

United are still very much in the pursuit to attempt to sign Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona this summer

United are now said to be in talks with the Spanish club over a possible move for the midfielder this summer.

Romano has stated that the clubs are in contact and that Barcelona are waiting on the first official bid from United.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

One obstacle still said to be in United's way surrounding the transfer is De Jong's current unwillingness to want to join United despite speaking to Erik Ten Hag.

De Jong still needs to be convinced to join United this summer with the lack of UEFA Champions League football next season being a key factor.

However Romano has stated that "Manchester United have intention to act soon for de Jong."

United will continue to attempt to sign De Jong whilst also working on other targets.

