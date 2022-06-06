Fabrizio Romano Says Newcastle United are in Discussion with Dean Henderson's Agents Over a Move from Manchester United
Transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the current situation surrounding the latest on the Dean Henderson and a potential move to Newcastle United.
Romano has been speaking about Manchester United on a number of ocassions recently with a number of situations ongoing at the club surrounding a number of players ahead of the summer window.
United have already announce the departures of a number of players including the likes of Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and more.
There has been an ongoing debate amongst United fans surrounding who they would want to start as goalkeeper next season.
However it looks like Henderson could depart the club this summer.
According to the new story from Romano "Newcastle are in discussion with Dean's [Henderson] agents. Not yet a done deal. But the player wants to go and play regular football. It's a serious opportunity for them”
Henderson would like to play first team football next season with the Premier League being his main target.
The goalkeeper has also had rumours circulating him surrounding the nature of a possible exit.
Some suggestions have stated that Henderson could leave on a loan deal with other reports stating that his exit could be permanent.
