Fabrizio Romano Says Three Clubs Are Working on Signing Christian Eriksen Amid Manchester United Links

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has dropped a hint over the possible future of Christian Eriksen as he says three clubs are working on signing the midfielder amid links to Manchester United.

Eriksen made hiss return to the Premier League when he joined newly promoted side Brentford.

The former Tottenham man is said to be on the move this summer with many clubs being linked to the soon to be free agent.

United have been one club that have been linked to Eriksen ahead of the summer window as well as former club Spurs.

IMAGO / PA Images

Whilst not revealing many details about the speculation Romano has hinted that a handful of clubs are working on signing the Danish international.

Romano stated in a reply on Twitter, "there are 3 clubs already working on it…" in reply to someone that had said "Eriksen is still very good, man. Free transfer and can still play 3 seasons at top level. He's definitely going to have suitors all over him in the summer."

Time will tell where Eriksen ends up playing his football next season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon