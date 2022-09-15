Skip to main content
Fabrizio Romano Speaks About Kylian Mbappe To Manchester United

Rumours have sparked regarding Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United, Fabrizio Romano shares the latest.

Manchester United have somewhat been linked with a possible shock move for PSG frontman Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe signed a huge lucrative deal in the summer to remain at PSG however the Frenchman could leave for free in 2024. 

United and Liverpool have been linked with Mbappe in the past however the Frenchman has remained put. 

He was linked with a big move to Real Madrid for the past few windows but did not join the Spanish giants. 

The striker is regarded as one of the best players in the world. 

Alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr at PSG, Mbappe is shining once again across all competitions for the French giants. 

Mbappe has been regarded as one if/if not the biggest talent in football since bursting onto the scene at AS Monaco. 

Lots of clubs scouted the player before he moved to PSG, however due to his young age, clubs will continue to look at Mbappe. 

It was reported in the past days that if Mbappe was to leave for free in 2024, United may be one of the clubs interested. 

Fabrizio Romano has today spoken about the supposed links between United and Mbappe, he said;

“Honestly, at the moment, there is nothing between Manchester United and Mbappe. Mbappe has only recently extended his contract with PSG, so I think it makes little sense to discuss any club at the moment, including Manchester United.”

