Fabrizio Romano Tells Manchester United Fans to 'Keep an Eye on Declan Rice' This Summer

Fabrizio Romano tells Manchester United fans to keep an eye on Declan Rice this summer as the club targets a defensive midfielder ahead of next season.

Romano has had his say on some of United's possible transfer business this summer as he tells fans that the club are "exploring the market for a central defensive midfielder".

United have been linked with a number of midfield targets ahead of the summer window including the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham.

Romano has stated that Rice is a target and that United fans should keep an eye on the situation with the England International.

Rice has been a key player at West Ham United and has made a name for himself in recent seasons.

David Moyes would like to see Rice remain at the club after the summer window.

West Ham have reportedly set a £120million price tag for the midfielder with United set to face competition from rivals Manchester City for his signature.

