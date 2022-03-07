Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Fabrizio Romano Tells Manchester United Fans to 'Keep an Eye on Declan Rice' This Summer

Fabrizio Romano tells Manchester United fans to keep an eye on Declan Rice this summer as the club targets a defensive midfielder ahead of next season.

Romano has had his say on some of United's possible transfer business this summer as he tells fans that the club are "exploring the market for a central defensive midfielder".

Declan Rice

United have been linked with a number of midfield targets ahead of the summer window including the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham.

Romano has stated that Rice is a target and that United fans should keep an eye on the situation with the England International.

Rice has been a key player at West Ham United and has made a name for himself in recent seasons.

David Moyes would like to see Rice remain at the club after the summer window.

West Ham have reportedly set a £120million price tag for the midfielder with United set to face competition from rivals Manchester City for his signature.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Declan Rice
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Tells Manchester United Fans to 'Keep an Eye on Declan Rice' This Summer

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Rashford
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have No Intentions Of Selling Marcus Rashford Despite PSG Interest

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Marcus Rashford
News

Fabrizio Romano: Marcus Rashford 'Considering' His Manchester United Future

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Rangnick
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick Reacts to Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United: 'We Have a Long Way to go'

By Rhys James21 hours ago
imago1010411824h
Match Day

Watch: Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Jadon Sancho Goals

By Alex Wallace22 hours ago
imago1010272146h
Match Day

Watch: Riyad Mahrez Scores Stunning Goal to Extend Manchester City's Lead Against Manchester United

By Alex Wallace23 hours ago
imago1010407652h
Match Day

Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Scores His Second Goal of the Game to Give Manchester City Lead Against Manchester United

By Alex WallaceMar 6, 2022
imago1010108222h
Match Day

Watch: Jadon Sancho Scores Brilliant Goal to Level the Game for Manchester United Against Manchester City

By Alex WallaceMar 6, 2022