Fabrizio Romano: Tyrell Malacia To Sign Manchester United Contracts On Sunday | Official Announcement Next Week

Manchester United’s first signing of the summer, Tyrell Malacia is set to fly to Manchester on Sunday before signing all the required paperwork to become a United player, says Fabrizio Romano.

United are now preparing for the arrival of their new signing Tyrell Malacia as he is set to officially become a United player in the early parts of next week.

The Red Devils successfully completed the full agreement with the player on Friday and the new full back will sign a four year deal with an option to extend for another year.

Malacia is set to join from Feyenoord this summer and an official announcement of the player is not far away.

Erik Ten Hag has been a fan of Malacia since managing Ajax in the Eredivise, it’s well known that the Dutch boss has had an eye for the player and will now finally get his man.

The full back is set to become direct competition in the left back spot against the experienced Luke Shaw for the spot in Ten Hag’s side.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update, reporting;

“Tyrell Malacia will fly to Manchester on Sunday in order to undergo first part of medical tests and then sign the contract as new Manchester United player.

Medical will be completed on Monday as club duties too, Malacia will sign until 2026-option for further season.”

