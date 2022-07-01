Fabrizio Romano Update: Manchester United Closer Than Ever To Reach A Deal With Feyenoord For Dutch Left-Back Tyrell Malacia
According to reports, Manchester United could be closer than ever to land Feyenoord Left-back Tyrell Malacia, following claims from the 22-year-old.
The Red Devils are looking to reinforce their left side, with a player that is young, talented and not too expensive.
Thus, Erik Ten Hag considered the Dutch defender between the candidates, as the new manager has been a fan since he was managing Ajax, but was not so lucky when it came to land Malacia’s services.
The Rotterdam born has participated in 50 games for Feyenoord the last season, managing to score one goal and provide 5 assists in all competitions.
The Old Trafford side was fortunate to have stepped in right before Olympique Lyon could have signed the Feyenoord defender.
Manchester United improved the Ligue 1 side bid in the last minute, Erik Ten Hag’s side offered 15 million euros to Feyenoord for Tyrell Malacia to move to Old Trafford, therefore negotiations reopened for the talented number 5.
According to reliable Journalist Fabrizio Romano via Twitter:
Tyrell Malacia is close to reach a deal with Manchester United, always have been optimistic after Lyon deal was hijacked.
As revealed on Tuesday. Same feeling also now, as Malacia confirmed to the club that he only wants to play for Man United.
Official contracts being checked in order to sign soon.
