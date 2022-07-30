Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Why Manchester United Haven't Bid For RB Salzburg Star Benjamin Sesko

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the reason why Manchester United have not made a bid for RB Salzburg star Benjamin Sesko as of yet.

The Red Devils have chased a number of transfer targets this summer and have already signed three players - Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia.

They have also been in the market for a forward if reports are to be believed, but it is unclear whether or not there will be room in the budget. Sesko, as well as AFC Ajax's Antony, have been linked, however, no deal has taken place yet.

Unlike the latter, no bid has been reported for the Salzburg striker, and renowned transfer journalist Romano has given a reason why this is the case. 

The situation with Cristiano Ronaldo is currently unclear - with expectations among many that he could leave the club this summer. 

Allegedly, there is some hesitation on United's part when it comes to signing anyone in his position, such as the Slovenian, as Ronaldo still might stay. 

"Approaches" with the player's side are said to be ongoing, though. The plan of the Austrian club was initially to sell the player in 2023, according to Romano's report, making the transfer more difficult.

The 19-year-old is known for his pace and power up front. For his club last season, he played 36 times (Often from the bench) - scoring 10 and assisting seven.

