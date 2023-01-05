Fabrizio Romano: Will Aaron Wan-Bissaka Leave Manchester United This Month?

Skip to main content
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the situation regarding Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Manchester United and whether he could leave this month, with clubs such as Crystal Palace linked.
Manchester United's preferred starting lineup has seen quite a change since the days of old boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and not just with the new signings that we've seen arrive.

One player that has probably not benefitted individually from the changes in manager is Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has played very little since the start of 2022. 

Instead, his teammate Diogo Dalot has flourished in the right-back role and seemingly made it his own. Until recently, he was the only player to have started every game this season and Wan-Bissaka looked to be on his way out - with manager Erik Ten Hag seemingly not a fan.

However, after the World Cup and Dalot's hamstring injury, the Englishman has played well and some have suggested he could end up staying, for now, to fight for his place.

Diogo Dalot Manchester United

Diogo Dalot

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has said in the past that United want to sell the defender and have attracted interest from clubs such as West Ham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace. He has reinforced again that he could leave, on Caught Offside (Via UtdPlug).

Allegedly, the club will let him go if they receive a suitable offer, but they are, as of now, yet to receive one.

Authors Verdict

Wan-Bissaka could certainly be a good backup for Diogo Dalot if he ends up staying and playing well when given a chance. His counterpart Dalot has enjoyed his best season yet this campaign, though, and should remain the first choice. 

