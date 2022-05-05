Fabrizio Romano's Latest Update On Cristiano Ronaldo's Future at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has become a hot topic ever since the announcement of Dutch manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese international has one year remaining in his Manchester United contract with an option to extend a further year for the club.

Transfer Guru Fabrizio Romano talked about the latest update on the legendary forward for CaughtOffside: "There are always headlines about the Portuguese superstar, but he is not in the process of deciding his future right now.

"This will require a conversation between Ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo, and his agent Jorge Mendes before deciding on the future. So far, there are no signs of problems from those who are close to Ronaldo – but only the expectation of definitive clarity."

As per the same report, people close to Cristiano Ronaldo believe that the forward will stay at the Manchester-based club and will start preparing for a new season under Erik ten Hag.

Fabrizio Romano also mentioned that Manchester United will sign a new striker irrespective of whether the No.7 leaves the English club or not: "Man United will 100% sign a new central striker but this is not linked to the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"There is an obvious need to replace Edinson Cavani, whose contract is about to expire, while there are also issues with players like Rashford and Martial, who aren’t providing enough goals for the club at the moment."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a couple of hattricks in the Premier League his season with his current goal tally above 20 goals despite his age.

