Fabrizio Romano’s Update on Pau Torres and Other Manchester United Defensive Targets

Manchester United face a Himalayan task in the upcoming transfer window. A competent center-back is listed once again on the team's agenda despite signing Raphael Varane in the previous transfer window.

The Red Devils are expecting to lose Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, and Phil Jones as all the aforementioned players seek more minutes on turf. The hierarchy at the club's Mayfair offices in London will look to prioritize three positions this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano spoke to The United Stand to brief on the latest regarding the center-back list that the Mancunians have prepared for Erik ten Hag.

According to the Italian journalist, Spanis defender Pau Torres is high on the Red Devils' list: "Manchester United are discussing Villarreal’s Pau Torres as one of 3 or 4 options for the new center-back. No proposal made yet, as it depends on Erik ten Hag's decision and changes in the Manchester United board."

The Villarreal defender has a release clause of around €55-60million and the player is targeted by Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Italian reporter added that other defensive targets aren't clear yet and he's unclear about two players which were mentioned regarding the club's interest by other reports: "I am not sure that Jurrien Timber is one of those names [that #mufc are interested in] and same for Manuel Akanji."

Meanwhile, a striker and midfielder are earmarked as priority positions to fill this summer. Erik ten Hag will have a meeting with the board to decide on the order in which the business is done.

