Fabrizio Romano's Update On Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's next club will be decided imminently in the coming weeks. Various clubs have shown interest in bringing the Frenchman into their team.

The French midfielder's representatives will start meetings on Monday to assess the achievable demands in terms of salaries from several clubs across Europe including Juventus, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint Germain.

IMAGO/ PA IMAGES

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus is thinking about a potential Paul Pogba return: "Internally, Manchester United see the player leaving as the Red Devils had placed a proposal since 2021 and there has been no response on this offer yet.

"Now, the midfielder is analyzing different options away from Old Trafford. When Manchester City came approaching, Paul Pogba rejected them.

"Paris Saint Germain have always been appreciating Paul Pogba and there is 100% contact between the club and his agents. But, Juventus have joined the race as well. It's not easy for the Old Lady because the salary demands.

"The final decision is up to Paul Pogba. For that reason, Rafaela Pimenta will meet Juventus hierarchy on Monday to discuss a potential move to Turin."

