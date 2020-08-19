SI.com
Christian Falk provides big update on David Alaba's reported Premier League move

Alex Turk

Manchester United are interested in signing a left-sided centre-back this summer, to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's defensive options further.

Whilst there have been strong links with a move for Jadon Sancho though, speculation has gone cold on this front... until now.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sky Sports News ran a story suggesting David Alaba could be a Premier League player within the next fortnight after rejecting a €15million-a-year contract offer from Bayern Munich.

More interestingly, the report claims that Manchester City are now out of the race, with Chelsea and United potentially the two English clubs vying for his signature.

However, there aren't many more reputable sources when it comes to German football, especially Bayern news, than BILD's Head of Football, Christian Falk.

He was quick to pour water over the reports in English media though, revealing that suggestions that Alaba's Premier League arrival is imminent are 'not true'.

If you're United, a pursuit to acquire Alaba as Harry Maguire's central partner would be widely welcomed amongst the fan base.

In fact, it could make perfect sense considering the Reds could be eyeing another left-back to provide competition for Luke Shaw, with Brandon Williams becoming back-up for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Solskjaer could very well be targeting the Austrian international, but there certainly won't be any movement before he potentially clinches another Champions League crown this week.

On the whole, United continue to be strangely quiet on the transfer front.

Be sure to watch the latest Devils Podcast on Stretford Paddock, where Jay, Alex and Joe debate whether United miss Romelu Lukaku...

