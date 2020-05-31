Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Fan Reaction: Has Saul just confirmed his Atletico exit?

Alex Turk

Saul Niguez has been a player linked on-and-off with a move to Manchester United for years, but it's always been deemed a transfer of fantasy, not reality.

He's sent plenty of the fanbase into a frenzy this afternoon though, by supposedly announcing he's set to sign for a new club in three days' time.

Of course, the post can be interpreted in different ways; is he spearheading a new eSports team? Has he bought a smaller club in Spain or elsewhere?

However, it was always going to spark mass hysteria and I'm fairly certain his PR team knew this before pressing the 'Tweet' button.

Interestingly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be wanting a new midfielder this summer and the 25-year-old Spaniard poses as a particularly perfect fit in his system.

There remains the major issue of Saul's current Atletico Madrid contract though, the nine-year contract he signed in 2017 with a reported release clause worth €150million (£135million).

Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes broke a major story earlier this month, stating United were set to complete a £70million deal for Saul, but that report was widely shunned.

The versatile midfielder's social media activity has certainly built hope and optimism amongst those who would love to see him at Old Trafford though.

Lots of United fans have expectedly been injected with excitement over his tweet...

Other supporters aren't buying it though, and are convinced it's related to a project away from his playing career...

See how Stretford Paddock grade recent Manchester United speculation in the latest Transfer Review with Stephen Howson:

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United close to agreeing 11th-hour Ighalo extension

Manchester United are close to agreeing an extension of Odion Ighalo's loan with Shanghai Shenhua.

Alex Turk

Chicharito: United appointing Moyes was a mistake

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has revealed he believes Manchester United appointing David Moyes as Sir Alex Ferguson's replacement was a mistake.

Alex Turk

Berbatov: United signing Coutinho would be pointless

Dimitar Berbatov has revealed why he believes Manchester United signing Philippe Coutinho would be 'pointless'.

Alex Turk

Besiktas eyeing summer move for Tuanzebe

Besiktas have identified Axel Tuanzebe as a summer transfer target and are preparing to make a loan offer.

Alex Turk

Inter set to extend Alexis loan

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed the club want to extend Alexis Sanchez's loan until the end of the season.

Alex Turk

Provisional FA Cup restart schedule confirmed

The provisional schedule for this season's remaining FA Cup fixtures has been confirmed, with Manchester United set to face Norwich City in the quarter-finals.

Alex Turk

All 92 remaining Premier League games to be shown live in UK

All 92 of the remaining Premier League games, including Manchester United's run-in, will be shown live in the UK.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer turns down chance to sign Coutinho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly turned down the chance to sign wantaway Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Alex Turk

Premier League set to resume on 17 June

Manchester United's Premier League season is reportedly set to resume in three weeks' time on the weekend commencing 19 June.

Alex Turk

Manchester United offer Angel Gomes final contract offer to stay at Old Trafford | Paper Talk | 28/05/20

Angel Gomes is offered a final deal by Manchester United in order to keep him at the club! Should united be pulling out all the stops to keep him at Old Trafford? Also in the news full contact training has been voted back and Timo Werner gets linked with United again.

Mitul Mistry