Fan Reaction: Has Saul just confirmed his Atletico exit?

Saul Niguez has been a player linked on-and-off with a move to Manchester United for years, but it's always been deemed a transfer of fantasy, not reality.

He's sent plenty of the fanbase into a frenzy this afternoon though, by supposedly announcing he's set to sign for a new club in three days' time.

Of course, the post can be interpreted in different ways; is he spearheading a new eSports team? Has he bought a smaller club in Spain or elsewhere?

However, it was always going to spark mass hysteria and I'm fairly certain his PR team knew this before pressing the 'Tweet' button.

Interestingly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be wanting a new midfielder this summer and the 25-year-old Spaniard poses as a particularly perfect fit in his system.

There remains the major issue of Saul's current Atletico Madrid contract though, the nine-year contract he signed in 2017 with a reported release clause worth €150million (£135million).

Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes broke a major story earlier this month, stating United were set to complete a £70million deal for Saul, but that report was widely shunned.

The versatile midfielder's social media activity has certainly built hope and optimism amongst those who would love to see him at Old Trafford though.

Lots of United fans have expectedly been injected with excitement over his tweet...

Other supporters aren't buying it though, and are convinced it's related to a project away from his playing career...

