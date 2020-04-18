Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Fernandes reveals the one player he wants United to sign

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes' impact on the pitch since arriving at Manchester United has been clear for everyone to see, but he seems to be hoping to have an impact off it too.

Since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January, Fernandes has been directly involved in seven goals in nine games for United, contributing to the club's brilliant 11-game unbeaten run.

Speaking during an Instagram Live with friend and singer Carolina Deslandes, Fernandes partook in a quickfire Q&A and named an interesting selection for a player he wants to play with for the rest of his career.

"It is very difficult to choose because I have a lot of people in the dressing room who are my friend. Wherever I played… Francisco Ramos."

Judging by the context of the question, it seems like Fernandes would like to see Ramos arrive at Old Trafford, but who is he?

Ramos' parent club is Vitoria Guimaraes, however, he's currently out on loan at Santa Clara and regardless of Fernandes' personal preference, doesn't quite boast the same statistics as his Portuguese compatriot in their homeland.

Despite also being 25 years old, Ramos is fairly inexperienced and has notched only 171 career appearances for four teams, scoring seven goals and providing 14 assists.

Ramos is versatile in midfield, like Fernandes, and can play in a defensive and attacking role, however, it's likely United's no. 18 will have to do with the likes of Paul Pogba and Fred at Old Trafford.

Despite joining at the start of the year, he hasn't even been able to reach 10 appearances yet so the return of football seriously couldn't come soon enough.

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United make further moves to improve Old Trafford atmosphere

Manchester United have made their latest move to improve the Old Trafford atmosphere ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

United 'firmly' in race to sign Aubameyang

Manchester United are reportedly 'firmly' in the race to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Alex Turk

Earliest Premier League return date revealed

The Premier League's earliest expected return date has been revealed following Friday's crunch meeting.

Alex Turk

Dortmund wanted Greenwood included in Sancho talks

Borussia Dortmund wanted Mason Greenwood included in Jadon Sancho negotiations.

Alex Turk

Pogba touted to sign new United contract

Guillem Balague has touted Manchester United to tie Paul Pogba down to a new contract.

Alex Turk

Premier League clubs committed to finishing 19/20 season

Following a meeting today, Premier Leagues have established their commitment to finishing the season.

Alex Turk

Two academy graduates set to be released by United this summer

Two Manchester United academy graduates are expected to leave the club as free agents this summer.

Alex Turk

Fernandes calls on United to sign winners

Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United to sign winners in the summer transfer window.

Alex Turk

Fernandes wants to 'win everything' at United

Bruno Fernandes has opened up about his aims of success at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Osimhen has spoken to Ighalo about England move

Victor Osimhen has previously been linked with Manchester United and he's spoken to Odion Ighalo about a move to England.

Alex Turk