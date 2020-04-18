Fernandes reveals the one player he wants United to sign

Bruno Fernandes' impact on the pitch since arriving at Manchester United has been clear for everyone to see, but he seems to be hoping to have an impact off it too.

Since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January, Fernandes has been directly involved in seven goals in nine games for United, contributing to the club's brilliant 11-game unbeaten run.

Speaking during an Instagram Live with friend and singer Carolina Deslandes, Fernandes partook in a quickfire Q & A and named an interesting selection for a player he wants to play with for the rest of his career.

"It is very difficult to choose because I have a lot of people in the dressing room who are my friend. Wherever I played… Francisco Ramos."

Judging by the context of the question, it seems like Fernandes would like to see Ramos arrive at Old Trafford, but who is he?

Ramos' parent club is Vitoria Guimaraes, however, he's currently out on loan at Santa Clara and regardless of Fernandes' personal preference, doesn't quite boast the same statistics as his Portuguese compatriot in their homeland.

Despite also being 25 years old, Ramos is fairly inexperienced and has notched only 171 career appearances for four teams, scoring seven goals and providing 14 assists.

Ramos is versatile in midfield, like Fernandes, and can play in a defensive and attacking role, however, it's likely United's no. 18 will have to do with the likes of Paul Pogba and Fred at Old Trafford.

Despite joining at the start of the year, he hasn't even been able to reach 10 appearances yet so the return of football seriously couldn't come soon enough.