During the transfer season, the vast majority of speculation tends to surround potential incomings at Manchester United.

However, with there being no football to watch at the moment, there has also been a fair bit of talk regarding outgoings from Old Trafford.

Although the summer transfer window most likely won't be held in summer this year, due to obvious reasons, there still looks set to be movement in the market once the season does finally finish.

Whilst heavy links with Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish rage on, there is also likely to be departures as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues his promising rebuild.

According to the Manchester Evening News, five United stars, in particular, are at the forefront in terms of potential departures.

The report claims Phil Jones and academy graduates Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard are all vulnerable of being moved on before the 2020/21 campaign.

Chris Smalling is also considered likely to leave, with the report claiming he's open to making his loan deal at AS Roma permanent after a successful stint in Italy so far.

It is also said, unsurprisingly, that Alexis Sanchez is deemed surplus to requirements by Solskjaer and United have been actively looking for potential buyers.

The underperforming Chilean, currently on loan and struggling to impress at Inter Milan, carries excessive wage demands though, which should ultimately caused issues with attempts to offload him.

Whenever the transfer window opens, expect there to be plenty of movement, both in terms of ins and outs, at United.