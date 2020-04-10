Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Report reveals five United players being lined up for exits

Alex Turk

During the transfer season, the vast majority of speculation tends to surround potential incomings at Manchester United.

However, with there being no football to watch at the moment, there has also been a fair bit of talk regarding outgoings from Old Trafford.

Although the summer transfer window most likely won't be held in summer this year, due to obvious reasons, there still looks set to be movement in the market once the season does finally finish.

Whilst heavy links with Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish rage on, there is also likely to be departures as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues his promising rebuild.

According to the Manchester Evening News, five United stars, in particular, are at the forefront in terms of potential departures.

The report claims Phil Jones and academy graduates Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard are all vulnerable of being moved on before the 2020/21 campaign.

Chris Smalling is also considered likely to leave, with the report claiming he's open to making his loan deal at AS Roma permanent after a successful stint in Italy so far.

It is also said, unsurprisingly, that Alexis Sanchez is deemed surplus to requirements by Solskjaer and United have been actively looking for potential buyers.

The underperforming Chilean, currently on loan and struggling to impress at Inter Milan, carries excessive wage demands though, which should ultimately caused issues with attempts to offload him.

Whenever the transfer window opens, expect there to be plenty of movement, both in terms of ins and outs, at United.

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United fans react to Sancho's interesting Rashford stance

Marcus Rashford has openly admitted his desire to play alongside Jadon Sancho, and the feeling is reportedly mutual.

Alex Turk

United to trigger Fosu-Mensah extension

A look into today's report as Manchester United look to extend the contract of Dutch international Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Ciaran Taylor

Roma manager admits he wants to sign Smalling

AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has admitted he would like to sign Chris Smalling on a permanent deal.

Alex Turk

Lingard helps raise over £12,000 for the NHS

Jesse Lingard has helped raise over £12,000 for the NHS after headlining a FIFA charity stream at the weekend.

Alex Turk

Pogba 'determined' to leave United this summer

Paul Pogba is unsurprisingly the centre of attention as part of today's Transfer Special in French newspaper L'Equipe.

Alex Turk

United refuse to furlough staff during coronavirus crisis

Manchester United have decided not to furlough any staff, who will receive full pay during the coronavirus crisis.

Alex Turk

Rooney offers Rashford valuable advice

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney has offered Marcus Rashford some valuable advice as he continues his injury recovery.

Alex Turk

FIFA set to confirm season extension

FIFA are reportedly set to confirm the extension of the 2019/20 season, allowing competitions to be completed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Alex Turk

United fans love what James tells Chelsea star on live stream

Manchester United fans loved it as Daniel James teased Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour on a FIFA live stream yesterday.

Alex Turk

Arsenal eyeing surprise Lingard swoop

Arsenal could be set to make a surprise move for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer.

Alex Turk